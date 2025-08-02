Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $304,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.