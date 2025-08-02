Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $304,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, June 13th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
