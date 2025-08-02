Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 5,000 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $263.05 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $270.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

