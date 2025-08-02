Barings LLC Acquires 181,040 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 756.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,714,000 after acquiring an additional 268,091 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

