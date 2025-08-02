Barings LLC Acquires 33,576 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barings LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

