Barings LLC Buys 18,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 911,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $427,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

