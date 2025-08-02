Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.11. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.