Barings LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,694 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 165,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 992.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

