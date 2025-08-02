Barings LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

