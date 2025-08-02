Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,626 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

