Barings LLC Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.2% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 40,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 178.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $90.32.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $832.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

