Barings LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
