Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5,807.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,938.56. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,470 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

