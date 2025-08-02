Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.20. 166,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 102,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

