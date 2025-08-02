Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 83 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.43.

NYSE:ABG opened at $223.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

