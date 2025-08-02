Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $220,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE EQT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

