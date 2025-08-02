Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $241,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,949,000 after buying an additional 1,005,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $69,591,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $123.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

