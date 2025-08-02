Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $242,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.1%
AutoNation stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.38.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
