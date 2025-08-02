Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $242,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 1.1%

AutoNation stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.