Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $85,484.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,596.06. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $3,389,817.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,319.20. This represents a 26.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,417 shares of company stock worth $6,352,511. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

