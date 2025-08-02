BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $25.52 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01 and a beta of -0.02.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.80 million. BBB Foods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in BBB Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

