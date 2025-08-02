BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2,203.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 836,688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

