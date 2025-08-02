BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 621,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,623.60. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $188,201. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 1,513.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

