Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of BHE opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.95. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 58.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

