Best Defense Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Teradyne, Boeing, Celestica, Cadence Design Systems, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Citigroup are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and service military equipment, weapons systems and other defense-related technologies. These firms typically derive much of their revenue from government contracts at the federal or state level, which can provide more predictable cash flows than many other industries. As a result, defense stocks are often viewed by investors as a relatively stable, diversification-oriented play tied to national security spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded up $18.14 on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 12,055,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,984,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,359. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average of $187.68.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.78. 3,710,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,158. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $214.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,729. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $373.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.31.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.66. 1,357,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,279. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $273.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 7,631,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,064,809. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872,496. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

