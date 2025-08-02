Best Robotics Stocks To Research – July 31st

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, Applied Industrial Technologies, EPAM Systems, and SPX Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell robots and related automation technologies. This can include industrial robots, service robots, robotic components (like sensors and actuators), and software for machine vision or artificial intelligence. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to the growth and innovation driving automation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. 216,824,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,828,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,389,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.02. 1,341,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.52.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. 3,841,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,329. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $271.60. The company had a trading volume of 401,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,576. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $188.71 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.76. 604,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.29. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83.

