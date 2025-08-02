Best Utility Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Quanta Services, and Southern are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these services are always in demand and revenues tend to be stable, utility stocks are often viewed as lower-risk investments that offer steady dividends. However, their growth potential may be more limited compared to companies in rapidly expanding sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.75. 54,815,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,815,883. The company has a market capitalization of $989.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.76, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.14. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.25.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,508,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,936,586. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,186. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.20.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

