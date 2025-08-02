Best Value Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, CyberArk Software, QUALCOMM, and Roblox are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market, trading at low multiples of fundamentals such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They often have stable cash flows, established business models and may pay dividends, reflecting solid underlying value despite a depressed share price. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth and drive the stock price higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $565.01. 62,618,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,722,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,130,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.36. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $247.75 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR traded down $23.72 on Thursday, hitting $411.47. 9,130,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,927. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.22 and a beta of 1.00.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $12.30 on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 24,002,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX traded up $12.71 on Thursday, hitting $137.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,444,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,625. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

