Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,048.67. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

