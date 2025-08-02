B&G Foods (BGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.0%

BGS opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in B&G Foods by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

