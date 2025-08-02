BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392.32 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 394.34 ($5.23). 584,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 625,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.50 ($5.26).

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 396 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.23.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.