BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 31,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 224,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 75.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.