Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – July 30th

Replimune Group, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that apply biological research and technology to develop drugs, therapies, diagnostics and other healthcare products. Their valuations often hinge on clinical-trial results, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, which can lead to higher volatility compared with more established industries. Investors in biotech stocks seek exposure to potentially large gains from successful innovations but must also manage the risk of costly trial failures and approval delays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Replimune Group (REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 139,465,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,849. The company has a market cap of $580.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.33. The stock had a trading volume of 684,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,529. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.56 and its 200 day moving average is $468.86.

