Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $31,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,168,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,302,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $19,052,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

