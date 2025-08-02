Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 516,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 34.00 and a quick ratio of 34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s payout ratio is -172.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

