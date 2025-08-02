Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blade Air Mobility to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $248.69 million -$27.31 million -11.12 Blade Air Mobility Competitors $1.23 billion $32.01 million -16.81

Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have a beta of -14.06, meaning that their average share price is 1,506% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility Competitors 459 2105 4634 231 2.62

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.34%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -10.56% -8.80% -7.43% Blade Air Mobility Competitors -268.90% -105.28% -20.52%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.