Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – July 30th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or provide services related to blockchain technology. These firms may be involved in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain software development, digital asset exchanges, or related infrastructure. Investing in blockchain stocks allows shareholders to gain exposure to the growth and adoption of distributed ledger technologies without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. 2,208,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $701.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,554,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,730,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 6.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 353,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 2,406,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279,459. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Featured Articles