Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 30th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, reliable earnings, and a long record of consistent dividend payments. Typically industry leaders, they’re viewed as lower-risk investments because of their stability and ability to weather economic downturns. Investors often hold blue chips for steady long-term growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 73,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,820. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $87.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,281. The company has a market cap of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46.

