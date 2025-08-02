Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 403,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.0%

WWW opened at $22.13 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

View Our Latest Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

