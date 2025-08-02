Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $2.73 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.96. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.