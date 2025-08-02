Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) & Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Head to Head Analysis

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies 6.48% 14.56% 5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.38 $160.10 million $7.06 6.23

This table compares Box Ships and Greenbrier Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Box Ships and Greenbrier Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Greenbrier Companies has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Box Ships.

Risk and Volatility

Box Ships has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Box Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

