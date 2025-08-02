Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.49. 23,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 47,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Brambles Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.