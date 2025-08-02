Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $88.31

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.
DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -367.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
