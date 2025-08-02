Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $88.31

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.9%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -367.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.