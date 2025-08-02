Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $59.38

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

CAKE stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,388 shares of company stock worth $8,273,113. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

