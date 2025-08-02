Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) PT at $96.73

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $70.87 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.