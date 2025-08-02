Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $387.27

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.27.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $375.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.91 and its 200 day moving average is $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $436.99.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $116,738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $108,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $109,447,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $80,844,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

