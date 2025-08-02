Brokers Issue Forecasts for IIPR Q1 Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

NYSE IIPR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

