Brokers Issue Forecasts for JOY’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for JOY in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for JOY’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for JOY’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82. JOY has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 84,500 shares of JOY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$172,380.00. Insiders purchased 170,200 shares of company stock worth $327,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

