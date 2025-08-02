Bruker (BRKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $811.17 million for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.480 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Trading Down 1.1%

BRKR opened at $37.99 on Friday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bruker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Bruker by 115.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

