BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed 6.37% -24.44% -8.70% Cineverse 4.61% 12.19% 5.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Cineverse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $188.90 million 0.43 -$10.10 million $0.33 6.33 Cineverse $78.18 million 1.13 $3.60 million $0.09 57.33

This table compares BuzzFeed and Cineverse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cineverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cineverse has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Cineverse on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

