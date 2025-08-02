BWS Financial Issues Pessimistic Estimate for IRDM Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

