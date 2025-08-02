Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

